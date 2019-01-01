QQQ
Pacific Current Group Ltd invests capital in and provides a range of services to boutique funds-management companies. The company and its controlled entities invest in global asset managers, private advisory, placement, and private equity firms. It provides distribution, management, and financing services. The company reports its segments based on its annual returns. Its segments include Tier 1 boutiques and Tier 2 boutiques. Pacific Current Group has investments in more than 15 boutique funds-management businesses.

Pacific Current Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Current Gr (TSRUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Current Gr (OTCPK: TSRUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pacific Current Gr's (TSRUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Current Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Current Gr (TSRUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Current Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Current Gr (TSRUF)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Current Gr (OTCPK: TSRUF) is $5.2 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:33:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Current Gr (TSRUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Current Gr.

Q

When is Pacific Current Gr (OTCPK:TSRUF) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Current Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Current Gr (TSRUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Current Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Current Gr (TSRUF) operate in?

A

Pacific Current Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.