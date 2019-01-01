Pacific Current Group Ltd invests capital in and provides a range of services to boutique funds-management companies. The company and its controlled entities invest in global asset managers, private advisory, placement, and private equity firms. It provides distribution, management, and financing services. The company reports its segments based on its annual returns. Its segments include Tier 1 boutiques and Tier 2 boutiques. Pacific Current Group has investments in more than 15 boutique funds-management businesses.