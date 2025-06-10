Nvidia Supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Posts 40% Topline Growth In May, Stock Surges

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM stock gained on Tuesday premarket after the company reported a 39.6% jump in May revenue of 320.5 billion New Taiwan dollars ($10.7 billion).

The revenue declined by 8.3% from April 2025.

The topline growth reflects electronics firms striving to stockpile essential components before global tariffs kick in.

Taiwan Semiconductor reported first-quarter revenue growth of 41.6% to 839.25 billion New Taiwan dollars ($25.5 billion). Net sales declined 3.4% quarter-over-quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor guided second-quarter 2025 revenue of $28.4 billion to $29.2 billion versus the $26.79 billion analyst estimate.

CFO Wendell Huang acknowledged strong demand for its 3nm and 5nm technologies and saw no change due to the tariff policies.

Last week, Taiwan Semiconductor CEO C.C. Wei blamed traffic jams for delays in expanding its base in southwest Japan.

Wei also reiterated the company’s commitment to invest the pre-announced $100 billion to ramp up manufacturing in Arizona over the next half-decade.

However, he also highlighted to President Donald Trump the difficulties in completing the monumental construction in five years due to the skilled labor crisis. Interestingly, the chipmaker’s prioritization of the U.S. expansion reduced the urgency of production in Japan.

Price Action: At the last check on Tuesday, TSM stock was up 2.22% at $211.60 premarket.

Photo: Shutterstock