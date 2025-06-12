Taiwan Semiconductor, University Of Tokyo Launch Joint Lab For Advanced Research And Education

The University of Tokyo (UTokyo) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM announced on Thursday that they have launched a joint research laboratory dedicated to advancing semiconductor research, education, and talent incubation.

Taiwan Semiconductor and UTokyo aim to promote advanced research and development in semiconductor technologies, generate innovative solutions, and cultivate semiconductor talent to create and advance sustainable semiconductor technologies.

Since 2019, UTokyo and Taiwan Semiconductor have collaborated on advanced semiconductor research at the university and company levels.

Taiwan Semiconductor and UTokyo have extended their industry-academia partnership to include semiconductor education and next-generation talent incubation.

In 2023, UTokyo adopted Taiwan Semiconductor’s 16nm FinFET process technology for chip design training.

Located on UTokyo’s Asano campus in the Hongo district, the Lab will be managed by UTokyo faculty and staff and guided by directors from both UTokyo and Taiwan Semiconductor. It will serve as a central hub for a Strategic Collaboration initiative.

The Lab will facilitate research in semiconductor technologies, with an emphasis on practical applications in the future. It will cover areas such as materials, devices, processes, metrology, packaging, and circuit design.

Additionally, the Lab will explore collaboration through activities such as Taiwan Semiconductor-sponsored project calls and internship opportunities.

Taiwan Semiconductor, along with its Japan Design Center, Japan 3DIC R&D Center, and Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM) specialty fab, will leverage the Lab to further its next-generation talent development.

Taiwan Semiconductor gained 24% in the last 12 months due to the AI frenzy prompting it to expand beyond Taiwan. However, the Trump administration’s tariff policies have hurt semiconductor companies.

However, last week, Taiwan Semiconductor CEO C.C. Wei blamed traffic jams for hampering the progress of its Tokyo signature chipmaking project. He also highlighted to President Donald Trump the difficulties in completing the Arizona project in five years due to the skilled labor crisis.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s plan to build a second factory in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture remains vulnerable to the sudden influx of workers from the contract chipmaker’s first plant, which is damaging the rural infrastructure.

Interestingly, the chipmaker’s prioritization of the U.S. expansion reduced the urgency of production in Japan.

Reportedly, Taiwan, Japan, and the U.S. are establishing closer trilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, forming a “semiconductor iron triangle.”

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura expects collaboration in advanced chips to help develop 5G, self-driving vehicles, and generative artificial intelligence.

Price Action: TSM stock is trading lower by 0.83% to $212.33 premarket at last check Thursday.

