Transcat Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Transcat, Inc. TRNS will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Monday, May 19.

Analysts expect the Rochester, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 62 cents per share, down from 66 cents per share in the year-ago period. Transcat projects quarterly revenue of $76.4 million, compared to $70.91 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 27, Transcat posted mixed results for the third quarter.

Transcat shares gained 0.5% to close at $81.25 on Friday.

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform on Jan. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Craig-Hallum analyst Greg Palm maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $113 to $125 on Dec. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

