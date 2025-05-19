May 19, 2025 10:38 AM 1 min read

Transcat Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Transcat, Inc. TRNS will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Monday, May 19.

Analysts expect the Rochester, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 62 cents per share, down from 66 cents per share in the year-ago period. Transcat projects quarterly revenue of $76.4 million, compared to $70.91 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 27, Transcat posted mixed results for the third quarter.

Transcat shares gained 0.5% to close at $81.25 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform on Jan. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Craig-Hallum analyst Greg Palm maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $113 to $125 on Dec. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Considering buying TRNS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Loading...
Loading...
TRNS Logo
TRNSTranscat Inc
$80.19-1.30%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
17.91
Growth
60.78
Quality
59.53
Value
24.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasExpert IdeasMost Accurate Analysts
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved