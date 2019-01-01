QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
0.75/5.09%
52 Wk
9.57 - 15.08
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
399.42
Open
-
P/E
123.57
EPS
0.04
Shares
138.9M
Outstanding
Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada's natural gas producers, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices. It generates revenue from the Royalty Assets, which generate the company's Royalty Production Revenue; and the Infrastructure Assets, which generate the company's Processing Revenue and Other Income.

Analyst Ratings

Topaz Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Topaz Energy (TPZEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Topaz Energy (OTCPK: TPZEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Topaz Energy's (TPZEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Topaz Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Topaz Energy (TPZEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Topaz Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Topaz Energy (TPZEF)?

A

The stock price for Topaz Energy (OTCPK: TPZEF) is $14.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Topaz Energy (TPZEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Topaz Energy.

Q

When is Topaz Energy (OTCPK:TPZEF) reporting earnings?

A

Topaz Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Topaz Energy (TPZEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Topaz Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Topaz Energy (TPZEF) operate in?

A

Topaz Energy is in the sector and industry.