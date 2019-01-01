ñol

FLJ Group
(NASDAQ:FLJ)
$2.33
At close: Sep 26
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range2.33 - 2.33Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 173.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.4KMkt Cap403.6MP/E-50d Avg. Price2.33
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-27.63

FLJ Group Stock (NASDAQ:FLJ), Quotes and News Summary

FLJ Group Stock (NASDAQ: FLJ)

Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
FLJ Group Ltd, formerly Q&K International Group Ltd is engaged in providing an apartment rental platform in China. The company leases apartments from landlords and transforms these apartments, into standardized furnished rooms to lease to people seeking residence in cities. It cooperates with third parties, including professional home service providers, e-commerce companies, and other service providers to facilitate value-added services for its tenants.
FLJ Group Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy FLJ Group (FLJ) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of FLJ Group (NASDAQ: FLJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are FLJ Group's (FLJ) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for FLJ Group (FLJ) stock?
A

There is no analysis for FLJ Group

Q
Current Stock Price for FLJ Group (FLJ)?
A

The stock price for FLJ Group (NASDAQ: FLJ) is $2.33 last updated September 26, 2022, 4:06 PM UTC.

Q
Does FLJ Group (FLJ) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FLJ Group.

Q
When is FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) reporting earnings?
A

FLJ Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is FLJ Group (FLJ) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for FLJ Group.

Q
What sector and industry does FLJ Group (FLJ) operate in?
A

FLJ Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.