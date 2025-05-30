Cameco, Devon Energy, Toast And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner at Requisite Capital Management, named iShares Silver Trust SLV as her final trade.

Silver futures fell by around 0.4% to trade at $33.275 an ounce this morning.

Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, picked Cameco Corporation CCJ as her final trade.

On the earnings front, Cameco, on May 1, reported quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 19 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $549.63 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $806.82 million.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, named Devon Energy Corporation DVN, said JPMorgan hosted a call this week with the CEO, which was extremely encouraging.

Supporting her view, Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott, on May 23, maintained Devon Energy with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $42 to $44.

Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, picked Toast, Inc. TOST as his final trade.

Toast reported quarterly earnings of nine cents per share on May 8, missing the Street estimate of 12 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.34 billion, in line with the consensus estimate. The company also announced an agreement with Topgolf to implement Toast Enterprise Solutions across its venues in the U.S.

Price Action:

Cameco shares fell 2.1% to close at $59.15 on Thursday.

iShares Silver Trust gained 1.1% on Thursday.

Devon Energy shares rose 0.8% to settle at $31.11 during the session.

Toast shares gained 0.3% to close at $42.24 on Thursday.

Check This Out:

