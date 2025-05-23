May 23, 2025 8:24 AM 2 min read

Toast, Delta Air Lines, MercadoLibre And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Zinger Key Points

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL as his final trade on CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” adding that people are flying and growth estimates will start going back higher.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz supported his view on Monday by upgrading Delta Air Lines from Neutral to Buy and raising the price target from $46 to $66.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, said the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSE:IYE) is undervalued because it is priced in with a lot of negative news.

Supporting her view, Paycom Software, on May 7, reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and sales.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI is the best consumer discretionary stock.

Adding support to his choice, MercadoLibre, on May 7, reported quarterly earnings of $9.74 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.03 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.93 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.51 billion.

Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Toast, Inc. TOST his final trade.

Supporting his view, BMO Capital analyst Rufus Hone maintained Toast with an Outperform rating on May 12 and raised the price target from $44 to $45.

Price Action:

  • Delta Air Lines shares gained 0.5% to close at $48.50 on Thursday.
  • Toast shares fell 0.4% to close at $42.68 on Thursday.
  • MercadoLibre gained 0.2% to settle at $2,606.01 during Thursday's session.

