Toho Zinc Co Ltd is engaged in smelting and refining of non-ferrous metals and supplier of zinc products. Its products portfolio consists of zinc powder, Cadmium Oxide, Sulfuric Acid, Electrolytic Zinc, and Zinc Alloys for Die Casting. The company's segments include Smelting, Mineral resources, Electronic components, and Environment and recycling. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from sale and production of zinc and lead products, electric silver and sulfuric acid. The company operates in Japan, Asia, and Oceania.