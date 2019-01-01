Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care missed estimated earnings by 228.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $34.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tandem Diabetes Care's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.06 -0.08 -0.16 EPS Actual 0.16 0.09 0.06 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 199.12M 171.41M 143.63M 121.96M Revenue Actual 210.00M 179.63M 172.14M 141.04M

