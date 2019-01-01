ñol

Tennant (NYSE:TNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Tennant reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.730

Quarterly Revenue

$258.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$258.1M

Earnings Recap

 

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tennant missed estimated earnings by 16.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.87.

Revenue was down $5.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tennant's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.62 0.86 0.98 0.55
EPS Actual 0.71 1.33 1.18 1.17
Revenue Estimate 281.35M 273.95M 271.80M 244.70M
Revenue Actual 276.40M 272.00M 279.10M 263.30M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Tennant management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.15 and $4.75 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Tennant using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Tennant Questions & Answers

Q
When is Tennant (NYSE:TNC) reporting earnings?
A

Tennant (TNC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tennant (NYSE:TNC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.60, which missed the estimate of $0.79.

Q
What were Tennant’s (NYSE:TNC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $270.8M, which beat the estimate of $269.5M.

