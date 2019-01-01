T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
T-Mobile US beat estimated earnings by 78.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $361.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 10.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at T-Mobile US's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.52
|0.53
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.55
|0.78
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|21.09B
|20.18B
|19.37B
|18.92B
|Revenue Actual
|20.79B
|19.62B
|19.95B
|19.76B
Earnings History
T-Mobile US Questions & Answers
T-Mobile US (TMUS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.39.
The Actual Revenue was $10.1B, which beat the estimate of $9.8B.
