T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

T-Mobile US beat estimated earnings by 78.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $361.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 10.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at T-Mobile US's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.52 0.53 0.57 EPS Actual 0.34 0.55 0.78 0.74 Revenue Estimate 21.09B 20.18B 19.37B 18.92B Revenue Actual 20.79B 19.62B 19.95B 19.76B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.