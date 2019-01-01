TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
TimkenSteel beat estimated earnings by 13.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was up $78.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 16.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TimkenSteel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.6
|0.66
|0.65
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.8
|1.04
|0.96
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|315.50M
|330.20M
|326.40M
|244.90M
|Revenue Actual
|338.30M
|343.70M
|327.30M
|273.60M
TimkenSteel (TMST) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.01.
The Actual Revenue was $339.3M, which missed the estimate of $354M.
