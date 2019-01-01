TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting TMDX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -11.75% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and TransMedics Group maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TransMedics Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TransMedics Group was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TransMedics Group (TMDX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $25.00. The current price TransMedics Group (TMDX) is trading at is $28.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
