TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TransMedics Group reported in-line EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.38.

Revenue was up $8.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 30.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TransMedics Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.36 -0.28 -0.29 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.47 -0.39 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 7.52M 6.35M 7.80M 7.10M Revenue Actual 9.67M 5.37M 8.17M 7.05M

