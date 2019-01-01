Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) was reported by BTIG on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting TMCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.24% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) was provided by BTIG, and Treace Medical Concepts initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Treace Medical Concepts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Treace Medical Concepts was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $22.00. The current price Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) is trading at is $17.29, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.