Takung Art Co Ltd operates an online electronic platform for offering and trading artwork. Through its platform, the company allows artists/art dealers/owners to access a much bigger art trading market where they can engage with a wide range of investors. Its platform also invests in high-end and artwork accessible to ordinary people without financial resources. The company's trading platforms comprise the sale of calligraphies and paintings, jewelry, and precious stones. It generates revenue in the form of services in connection with the offering and trading of artwork on its system, primarily consisting of listing fees, trading commissions, and management fees. It conducts its business primarily in Hong Kong and China.