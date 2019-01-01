QQQ
Takung Art Co Ltd operates an online electronic platform for offering and trading artwork. Through its platform, the company allows artists/art dealers/owners to access a much bigger art trading market where they can engage with a wide range of investors. Its platform also invests in high-end and artwork accessible to ordinary people without financial resources. The company's trading platforms comprise the sale of calligraphies and paintings, jewelry, and precious stones. It generates revenue in the form of services in connection with the offering and trading of artwork on its system, primarily consisting of listing fees, trading commissions, and management fees. It conducts its business primarily in Hong Kong and China.

Takung Art Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Takung Art (TKAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Takung Art (AMEX: TKAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Takung Art's (TKAT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Takung Art.

Q

What is the target price for Takung Art (TKAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Takung Art

Q

Current Stock Price for Takung Art (TKAT)?

A

The stock price for Takung Art (AMEX: TKAT) is $2.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Takung Art (TKAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Takung Art.

Q

When is Takung Art (AMEX:TKAT) reporting earnings?

A

Takung Art’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Takung Art (TKAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Takung Art.

Q

What sector and industry does Takung Art (TKAT) operate in?

A

Takung Art is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.