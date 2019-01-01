TIM (NYSE:TIMB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 25
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.7B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of TIM using advanced sorting and filters.
TIM Questions & Answers
When is TIM (NYSE:TIMB) reporting earnings?
TIM (TIMB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TIM (NYSE:TIMB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were TIM’s (NYSE:TIMB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $866.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.