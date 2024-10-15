Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Tim SA TIMB

On Sept. 20, Scotiabank analyst Andres Coello upgraded TIM from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and raised the price target from $17.5 to $24.8. The company's stock fell around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $13.84.

RSI Value: 29.36

29.36 TIM Price Action: Shares of Tim gained 0.1% to close at $15.21 on Monday.

Shares of Tim gained 0.1% to close at $15.21 on Monday.

LiveOne Inc LVO

On Oct. 1, LiveOne renewed its partnership with Tesla TSLA through May 2026. “The conversion opportunity has enormous upside by offering Tesla owners an opportunity to upgrade and have access on all devices at discounted priority pricing” said Robert Ellin, CEO of LiveOne. “We’ll drive growth, unlock new revenue streams, own our data, and increase ARPU. To be conservative, due to the timing of our conversion rate, we are adjusting FY2025 revenue guidance to $120M – $135M and $8-15M adjusted EBITDA.” The company's stock fell around 55% over the past month. It has a 52-week low of $0.60.

RSI Value: 23.74

23.74 LVO Price Action: Shares of LiveOne fell 7.4% to close at $0.66 on Monday.

Shares of LiveOne fell 7.4% to close at $0.66 on Monday.

Trivago NV – ADR TRVG

On July 30, trivago posted better-than-expected quarterly results. The company's shares fell around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.61.

RSI Value: 27.82

27.82 TRVG Price Action: Shares of Trivago fell 0.6% to close at $1.69 on Monday.

Shares of Trivago fell 0.6% to close at $1.69 on Monday.

