Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 0.6
Mkt Cap
806.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tian An China Investments Co Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the activities of Property development, Property investment, and Other operations segments. The activities of the group include the development of apartments, villas, office buildings and commercial properties, property investment and property management on the mainland in the PRC, and property investment and property management in Hong Kong. The firm's major operations are reported from China from the property development segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tian An China Inv Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tian An China Inv Co (TIACF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tian An China Inv Co (OTCPK: TIACF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tian An China Inv Co's (TIACF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tian An China Inv Co.

Q

What is the target price for Tian An China Inv Co (TIACF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tian An China Inv Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Tian An China Inv Co (TIACF)?

A

The stock price for Tian An China Inv Co (OTCPK: TIACF) is $0.55 last updated Thu Oct 21 2021 17:37:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tian An China Inv Co (TIACF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tian An China Inv Co.

Q

When is Tian An China Inv Co (OTCPK:TIACF) reporting earnings?

A

Tian An China Inv Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tian An China Inv Co (TIACF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tian An China Inv Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Tian An China Inv Co (TIACF) operate in?

A

Tian An China Inv Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.