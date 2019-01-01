Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Treehouse Foods
Treehouse Foods Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) was reported by Truist Securities on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting THS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.84% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) was provided by Truist Securities, and Treehouse Foods upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Treehouse Foods, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Treehouse Foods was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Treehouse Foods (THS) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $35.00 to $50.00. The current price Treehouse Foods (THS) is trading at is $40.05, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
