Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Treehouse Foods beat estimated earnings by 71.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.52.
Revenue was up $84.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Treehouse Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.50
|0.26
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.46
|0.26
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|1.12B
|1.08B
|1.05B
|1.09B
|Revenue Actual
|1.17B
|1.10B
|1.00B
|1.06B
Earnings History
