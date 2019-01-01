Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Treehouse Foods beat estimated earnings by 71.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.52.

Revenue was up $84.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Treehouse Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.50 0.26 0.32 EPS Actual 0.11 0.46 0.26 0.36 Revenue Estimate 1.12B 1.08B 1.05B 1.09B Revenue Actual 1.17B 1.10B 1.00B 1.06B

