Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hanover Insurance Gr
Hanover Insurance Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) was reported by Wolfe Research on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $144.00 expecting THG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.11% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) was provided by Wolfe Research, and Hanover Insurance Gr initiated their peer perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hanover Insurance Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hanover Insurance Gr was filed on August 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $144.00. The current price Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) is trading at is $145.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.