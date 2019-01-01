ñol

Hanover Insurance Gr
(NYSE:THG)
145.62
-1.39[-0.95%]
At close: Jun 3
145.64
0.0200[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low145.23 - 148
52 Week High/Low121.69 - 155.55
Open / Close146.22 / 145.64
Float / Outstanding31.6M / 35.6M
Vol / Avg.94K / 177.7K
Mkt Cap5.2B
P/E12.23
50d Avg. Price148.49
Div / Yield3/2.06%
Payout Ratio24.35
EPS2.95
Total Float31.6M

Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Hanover Insurance Gr

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

No Data

Hanover Insurance Gr Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Hanover Insurance Gr (THG)?
A

The latest price target for Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) was reported by Wolfe Research on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $144.00 expecting THG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.11% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Hanover Insurance Gr (THG)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) was provided by Wolfe Research, and Hanover Insurance Gr initiated their peer perform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Hanover Insurance Gr (THG)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hanover Insurance Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hanover Insurance Gr was filed on August 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 17, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $144.00. The current price Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) is trading at is $145.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

