Hanover Insurance Gr
(NYSE:THG)
145.62
-1.39[-0.95%]
At close: Jun 3
145.64
0.0200[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low145.23 - 148
52 Week High/Low121.69 - 155.55
Open / Close146.22 / 145.64
Float / Outstanding31.6M / 35.6M
Vol / Avg.94K / 177.7K
Mkt Cap5.2B
P/E12.23
50d Avg. Price148.49
Div / Yield3/2.06%
Payout Ratio24.35
EPS2.95
Total Float31.6M

Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hanover Insurance Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$3.260

Quarterly Revenue

$1.3B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.3B

Earnings Recap

Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hanover Insurance Gr beat estimated earnings by 8.67%, reporting an EPS of $3.26 versus an estimate of $3.0.

Revenue was up $116.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.93 which was followed by a 4.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hanover Insurance Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.45 0.92 2.38 1.04
EPS Actual 3.38 0.85 2.85 1.66
Revenue Estimate 1.20B 1.36B 1.15B 1.17B
Revenue Actual 1.22B 1.38B 1.21B 1.20B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hanover Insurance Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Hanover Insurance Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) reporting earnings?
A

Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.69, which beat the estimate of $1.58.

Q
What were Hanover Insurance Gr’s (NYSE:THG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.3B, which beat the estimate of $1.3B.

