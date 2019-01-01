ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Target Hospitality
(NASDAQ:TH)
6.82
0.27[4.12%]
At close: Jun 3
6.82
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low6.5 - 6.83
52 Week High/Low2.72 - 7.68
Open / Close6.53 / 6.82
Float / Outstanding28.5M / 96.9M
Vol / Avg.196.8K / 447.5K
Mkt Cap661.1M
P/E68.2
50d Avg. Price6.19
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float28.5M

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Target Hospitality reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$80.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$80.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Target Hospitality reported in-line EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $34.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 12.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Target Hospitality's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0 0.02 0.01 -0.09
EPS Actual 0.03 0.07 -0.01 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 75.35M 77.33M 72.03M 40.93M
Revenue Actual 81.69M 89.17M 74.99M 45.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Target Hospitality using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Target Hospitality Questions & Answers

Q
When is Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) reporting earnings?
A

Target Hospitality (TH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Target Hospitality’s (NASDAQ:TH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $82M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.