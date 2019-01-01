ñol

Target
(NYSE:TGT)
161.03
0.12[0.07%]
At close: Jun 3
161.12
0.0900[0.06%]
After Hours: 7:49PM EDT
Day High/Low159 - 162.86
52 Week High/Low145.51 - 268.98
Open / Close159.19 / 161.04
Float / Outstanding462.7M / 463.7M
Vol / Avg.4.2M / 5.3M
Mkt Cap74.7B
P/E13.32
50d Avg. Price210.91
Div / Yield3.6/2.24%
Payout Ratio27.96
EPS2.17
Total Float462.7M

Target (NYSE:TGT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Target reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 18

EPS

$2.190

Quarterly Revenue

$25.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$25.2B

Earnings Recap

 

Target (NYSE:TGT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Target missed estimated earnings by 28.66%, reporting an EPS of $2.19 versus an estimate of $3.07.

Revenue was up $973.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 2.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Target's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.86 2.83 3.49 2.25
EPS Actual 3.19 3.03 3.64 3.69
Revenue Estimate 31.41B 24.78B 25.08B 21.81B
Revenue Actual 31.00B 25.65B 25.16B 24.20B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Target Questions & Answers

Q
When is Target (NYSE:TGT) reporting earnings?
A

Target (TGT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Target (NYSE:TGT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.23, which beat the estimate of $1.17.

Q
What were Target’s (NYSE:TGT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $16.4B, which beat the estimate of $16.3B.

