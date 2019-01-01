Target (NYSE:TGT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Target (NYSE:TGT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Target missed estimated earnings by 28.66%, reporting an EPS of $2.19 versus an estimate of $3.07.
Revenue was up $973.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 2.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Target's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.86
|2.83
|3.49
|2.25
|EPS Actual
|3.19
|3.03
|3.64
|3.69
|Revenue Estimate
|31.41B
|24.78B
|25.08B
|21.81B
|Revenue Actual
|31.00B
|25.65B
|25.16B
|24.20B
Earnings History
Target Questions & Answers
Target (TGT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.23, which beat the estimate of $1.17.
The Actual Revenue was $16.4B, which beat the estimate of $16.3B.
