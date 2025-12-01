Amazon To Rally Around 31%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan raised Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) price target from $315 to $370. JP Morgan analyst Michael Fairbanks downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Argan shares closed at $395.20 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) from $290 to $305. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating. Amazon shares closed at $233.22 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital raised PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) price target from $82 to $91. RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. PTC Therapeutics shares closed at $85.99 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays lowered the price target for Crown Castle Inc (NYSE:CCI) from $104 to $101. Barclays analyst Brendan Lynch downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Crown Castle shares closed at $91.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark boosted the price target for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) from $90 to $110. Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey maintained a Buy rating. Light & Wonder shares closed at $86.22 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho increased Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) price target from $196 to $256. Mizuho analyst Graig Suvannavejh maintained an Outperform rating. Insmed shares settled at $207.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research cut Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) price target from $135 to $125. Argus Research analyst Christopher Graja maintained a Buy rating. Target shares closed at $90.62 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citizens increased Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) price target from $11 to $19. Citizens analyst Jason Butler maintained a Market Outperform rating. Prothena shares closed at $10.75 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC raised the price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) from $550 to $670. HSBC analyst Sidharth Sahoo upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares settled at $590.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) price target from $172 to $170. BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Old Dominion Freight shares closed at $135.29 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
