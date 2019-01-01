ñol

Transportadora de Gas
(NYSE:TGS)
6.58
00
At close: Jun 3
6.78
0.2000[3.04%]
After Hours: 8:04AM EDT
Day High/Low6.51 - 6.64
52 Week High/Low4.05 - 7.65
Open / Close6.56 / 6.6
Float / Outstanding- / 150.6M
Vol / Avg.43.2K / 153K
Mkt Cap990.6M
P/E5.71
50d Avg. Price6.62
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS53.6
Total Float-

Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Transportadora de Gas reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 8

EPS

$0.450

Quarterly Revenue

$253.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$31.3B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Transportadora de Gas using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Transportadora de Gas Questions & Answers

Q
When is Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) reporting earnings?
A

Transportadora de Gas (TGS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 8, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.44, which missed the estimate of $0.49.

Q
What were Transportadora de Gas’s (NYSE:TGS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $197.9M, which missed the estimate of $211.7M.

