Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 8
EPS
$0.450
Quarterly Revenue
$253.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$31.3B
Earnings History
Transportadora de Gas Questions & Answers
When is Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) reporting earnings?
Transportadora de Gas (TGS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 8, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.44, which missed the estimate of $0.49.
What were Transportadora de Gas’s (NYSE:TGS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $197.9M, which missed the estimate of $211.7M.
