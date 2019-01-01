Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Transportadora de Gas
Transportadora de Gas Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TGS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Transportadora de Gas downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Transportadora de Gas, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Transportadora de Gas was filed on February 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Transportadora de Gas (TGS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Transportadora de Gas (TGS) is trading at is $6.58, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
