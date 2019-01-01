Terns Pharma (NASDAQ:TERN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Terns Pharma
Terns Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Terns Pharma (NASDAQ: TERN) was reported by JP Morgan on March 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting TERN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 238.98% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Terns Pharma (NASDAQ: TERN) was provided by JP Morgan, and Terns Pharma downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Terns Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Terns Pharma was filed on March 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Terns Pharma (TERN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $19.00 to $6.00. The current price Terns Pharma (TERN) is trading at is $1.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
