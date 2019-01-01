Tidewater (NYSE:TDW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tidewater
Tidewater Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) was reported by Argus Research on December 22, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TDW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) was provided by Argus Research, and Tidewater downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tidewater, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tidewater was filed on December 22, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 22, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tidewater (TDW) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Tidewater (TDW) is trading at is $26.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
