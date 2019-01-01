Tidewater (NYSE:TDW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$105.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$105.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Tidewater using advanced sorting and filters.
Tidewater Questions & Answers
When is Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) reporting earnings?
Tidewater (TDW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.94, which beat the estimate of $-1.19.
What were Tidewater’s (NYSE:TDW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $160.7M, which beat the estimate of $120M.
