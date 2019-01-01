ñol

Technicolor
(OTCQX:TCLRY)
0.105
00
At close: Jun 2
0.0693
-0.0357[-34.00%]
After Hours: 8:03AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.06 - 0.14
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 24.1K
Mkt Cap668.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Technicolor (OTC:TCLRY), Dividends

Technicolor issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Technicolor generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.0542

Last Dividend

May 19, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Technicolor Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Technicolor (TCLRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Technicolor. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on June 12, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Technicolor (TCLRY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Technicolor (TCLRY). The last dividend payout was on June 12, 2015 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Technicolor (TCLRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Technicolor (TCLRY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on June 12, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Technicolor (OTCQX:TCLRY)?
A

Technicolor has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Technicolor (TCLRY) was $0.05 and was paid out next on June 12, 2015.

