Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Community Financial (NASDAQ: TCFC) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TCFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Community Financial (NASDAQ: TCFC) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Community Financial upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Community Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Community Financial was filed on October 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Community Financial (TCFC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Community Financial (TCFC) is trading at is $38.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
