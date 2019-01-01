QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/329.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.55 - 10.92
Mkt Cap
498.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.79
Shares
55.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Tricida Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal, or GI, tract. The primary area of focus is to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease through the treatment of metabolic acidosis.

Tricida Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tricida (TCDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tricida's (TCDA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tricida (TCDA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) was reported by JP Morgan on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting TCDA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -22.22% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tricida (TCDA)?

A

The stock price for Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) is $9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tricida (TCDA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tricida.

Q

When is Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) reporting earnings?

A

Tricida’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Tricida (TCDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tricida.

Q

What sector and industry does Tricida (TCDA) operate in?

A

Tricida is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.