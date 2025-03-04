JP Morgan Expects Higher FCF, Upgrades Talos Energy Price Target Amid Conservative 2025 Guidance

Zinger Key Points
- JP Morgan raised Talos Energy’s price target to $14, citing strong FCF and capital efficiency.
- Analyst sees potential for increased buybacks after hitting its FY24 debt target.
- Our government trade tracker caught Pelosi’s 169% AI winner. Discover how to track all 535 Congress member stock trades today.
JP Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram raised the price forecast for Talos Energy, Inc. TALO from $13.00 to $14.00 while retaining a Neutral rating.
Last month, the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.08 , beating the consensus loss of $(0.02) and sales of $485.19 million, missing the consensus of $491.06 million.
The company sees the production of 90.0-95.0 MBoe/d, consisting of 69% oil and 79% liquids, for 2025.
Also, Talos projects production of 99.0-101.0 MBoe/d, with 68% oil volumes for the first quarter of 2025.
The analyst writes that the results underscored 1% higher oil volumes, 16%-12% lower capex, and a strong FCF beat vs. JPMe/STe, showcasing the strength of its asset base.
Jayaram notes that the company revealed a 2025 operational plan with fourth-quarter earnings, which showed greater capital efficiency than expected.
The FY25 capital expenditure is 13%-15% below JPMe/STe while volume is in line with the estimates, adds the analyst.
The analyst says that 2025 guidance may be conservative, factoring in ~6 MBoe/d of planned downtime and ~4 MBoe/d for weather/unplanned risks, suggesting production capacity closer to 100-105 MBoe/d.
Jayaram estimates projects FY25 production of 94 MBoe/d, with $630 million in total capex.
He also sees 65 MBo/d of oil volumes in 2025, with first-quarter expected at 69 MBo/d, remaining flat sequentially from fourth quarter of FY24.
At JPM 2025 oil and gas price deck of $69.86/bbl for oil and $3.53/Mcf for gas, Jayaram forecasts ~$350 million in FCF, which could support increased share buybacks now that TALO has met its FY24 debt target of $1.25 million.
With Paul Goodfellow as CEO as of March 1, the analyst says he looks forward to the company’s updated cash return strategy.
Price Action: TALO shares are down 2.28% at $8.16 at the last check Tuesday.
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.