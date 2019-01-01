Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Talos Energy beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $145.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 7.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Talos Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.07 -0.15 -0.17 EPS Actual 0.45 -0.04 -0.01 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 296.14M 267.15M 240.70M 243.12M Revenue Actual 382.95M 290.91M 303.77M 267.91M

