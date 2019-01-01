Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Talos Energy
Talos Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) was reported by Keybanc on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting TALO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.82% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) was provided by Keybanc, and Talos Energy maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Talos Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Talos Energy was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Talos Energy (TALO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $24.00. The current price Talos Energy (TALO) is trading at is $23.57, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.