QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Synodon Inc is Canada-based firm. The company is primarily engaged in production, distribution, and sales of industrial solutions and related products. It also offers aerial integrity management solutions for oil and gas pipeline operators. The Company has developed a remote gas sensing instrument called realSens that is capable of detecting ground-level hydrocarbon gas occurrences from an aircraft flying at an altitude. Most of its revenue comes from the Canadian market while it also has a presence in the United States of America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Synodon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synodon (SYXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synodon (OTCEM: SYXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synodon's (SYXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Synodon.

Q

What is the target price for Synodon (SYXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Synodon

Q

Current Stock Price for Synodon (SYXXF)?

A

The stock price for Synodon (OTCEM: SYXXF) is $0.00055 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 18:30:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synodon (SYXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synodon.

Q

When is Synodon (OTCEM:SYXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Synodon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Synodon (SYXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synodon.

Q

What sector and industry does Synodon (SYXXF) operate in?

A

Synodon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.