Synodon Inc is Canada-based firm. The company is primarily engaged in production, distribution, and sales of industrial solutions and related products. It also offers aerial integrity management solutions for oil and gas pipeline operators. The Company has developed a remote gas sensing instrument called realSens that is capable of detecting ground-level hydrocarbon gas occurrences from an aircraft flying at an altitude. Most of its revenue comes from the Canadian market while it also has a presence in the United States of America.