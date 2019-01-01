QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.65 - 27.21
Mkt Cap
863.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.92
Shares
68.3M
Outstanding
Storytel AB operates in the book and publishing sector. The Storytel organization comprises two divisions: Streaming and Publishing. Within the Streaming division, the company provides a subscription service for audio books and e-books under the Storytel and Mofibo brands, currently in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, India, Spain, and Iceland. The Publishing division comprises Norstedts, Massolit, Kontentan, Telegram, the Danish publisher People's Press (adults), Raben and Sjogren and B. Wahlstroms (children and young adults), as well as Norstedts Kartor.

Storytel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Storytel (STRYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Storytel (OTCPK: STRYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Storytel's (STRYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Storytel.

Q

What is the target price for Storytel (STRYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Storytel

Q

Current Stock Price for Storytel (STRYF)?

A

The stock price for Storytel (OTCPK: STRYF) is $12.65 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:25:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Storytel (STRYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Storytel.

Q

When is Storytel (OTCPK:STRYF) reporting earnings?

A

Storytel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Storytel (STRYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Storytel.

Q

What sector and industry does Storytel (STRYF) operate in?

A

Storytel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.