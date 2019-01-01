Storytel AB operates in the book and publishing sector. The Storytel organization comprises two divisions: Streaming and Publishing. Within the Streaming division, the company provides a subscription service for audio books and e-books under the Storytel and Mofibo brands, currently in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, India, Spain, and Iceland. The Publishing division comprises Norstedts, Massolit, Kontentan, Telegram, the Danish publisher People's Press (adults), Raben and Sjogren and B. Wahlstroms (children and young adults), as well as Norstedts Kartor.