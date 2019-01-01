QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Star Equity Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, Real Estate, and Investments. Through Diagnostic Services, it offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging and monitoring services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. Through Diagnostic Imaging, it sells internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. Building & Construction Division (ATRM) manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects. Real Estate & Investments Division manages the company's real estate assets and investments.

Star Equity Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Star Equity Hldgs (STRRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ: STRRP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Star Equity Hldgs's (STRRP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Star Equity Hldgs (STRRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Star Equity Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Star Equity Hldgs (STRRP)?

A

The stock price for Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ: STRRP) is $10.18 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:22:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Star Equity Hldgs (STRRP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Star Equity Hldgs.

Q

When is Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRRP) reporting earnings?

A

Star Equity Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Star Equity Hldgs (STRRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Star Equity Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Star Equity Hldgs (STRRP) operate in?

A

Star Equity Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.