Star Equity Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, Real Estate, and Investments. Through Diagnostic Services, it offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging and monitoring services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. Through Diagnostic Imaging, it sells internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. Building & Construction Division (ATRM) manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects. Real Estate & Investments Division manages the company's real estate assets and investments.