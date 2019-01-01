QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
StoneMor Inc owns and operates the cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company sells cemetery products and services both at the time of death, which it refers to as at-need and prior to the time of death, which it refers to as pre-need. Its two divisions are cemetery operations and funeral homes, the former accounting for the majority of revenues.

StoneMor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy StoneMor (STON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of StoneMor (NYSE: STON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are StoneMor's (STON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for StoneMor (STON) stock?

A

The latest price target for StoneMor (NYSE: STON) was reported by B. Riley Securities on July 19, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting STON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 93.42% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for StoneMor (STON)?

A

The stock price for StoneMor (NYSE: STON) is $2.585 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does StoneMor (STON) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2017 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2017.

Q

When is StoneMor (NYSE:STON) reporting earnings?

A

StoneMor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is StoneMor (STON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for StoneMor.

Q

What sector and industry does StoneMor (STON) operate in?

A

StoneMor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.