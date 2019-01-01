|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of StoneMor (NYSE: STON) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in StoneMor’s space includes: Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW), WW International (NASDAQ:WW), E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH), XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV).
The latest price target for StoneMor (NYSE: STON) was reported by B. Riley Securities on July 19, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting STON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 93.42% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for StoneMor (NYSE: STON) is $2.585 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2017 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2017.
StoneMor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for StoneMor.
StoneMor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.