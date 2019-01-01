QQQ
A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconductors in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicro is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. STMicro is an especially prominent chip supplier into the industrial and automotive industries.

STMicroelectronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy STMicroelectronics (STMEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of STMicroelectronics (OTCPK: STMEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are STMicroelectronics's (STMEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for STMicroelectronics.

Q

What is the target price for STMicroelectronics (STMEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for STMicroelectronics

Q

Current Stock Price for STMicroelectronics (STMEF)?

A

The stock price for STMicroelectronics (OTCPK: STMEF) is $41.898 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:37:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does STMicroelectronics (STMEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for STMicroelectronics.

Q

When is STMicroelectronics (OTCPK:STMEF) reporting earnings?

A

STMicroelectronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is STMicroelectronics (STMEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for STMicroelectronics.

Q

What sector and industry does STMicroelectronics (STMEF) operate in?

A

STMicroelectronics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.