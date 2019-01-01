QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Southcorp Capital Inc is a real estate development company. Its activities include the acquisition of residential, commercial and industrial properties. It is primarily focused on acquiring, renovating, and reselling single-family and multi-family properties. Geographically, the business activities are carried out through the region of United States.

Southcorp Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southcorp Capital (STHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southcorp Capital (OTCEM: STHC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Southcorp Capital's (STHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southcorp Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Southcorp Capital (STHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southcorp Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Southcorp Capital (STHC)?

A

The stock price for Southcorp Capital (OTCEM: STHC) is $0.0003 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:33:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southcorp Capital (STHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southcorp Capital.

Q

When is Southcorp Capital (OTCEM:STHC) reporting earnings?

A

Southcorp Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southcorp Capital (STHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southcorp Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Southcorp Capital (STHC) operate in?

A

Southcorp Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.