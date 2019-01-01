QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Professional Services
Sterling Check Corp is a global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services. It offers a hiring and risk management solution that begins with identity verification, followed by criminal background screening, credential verification, drug and health screening, processing of employee documentation required for onboarding, and ongoing risk monitoring. Its services are delivered through a purpose-built, proprietary, cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs.

Sterling Check Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sterling Check (STER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ: STER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sterling Check's (STER) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sterling Check (STER) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sterling Check (NASDAQ: STER) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting STER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.25% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sterling Check (STER)?

A

The stock price for Sterling Check (NASDAQ: STER) is $20.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sterling Check (STER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sterling Check.

Q

When is Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) reporting earnings?

A

Sterling Check's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Sterling Check (STER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sterling Check.

Q

What sector and industry does Sterling Check (STER) operate in?

A

Sterling Check is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.