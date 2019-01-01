QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/701.4K
Div / Yield
0.5/2.04%
52 Wk
16.31 - 27.75
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
45.19
Open
-
P/E
23.52
EPS
1.71
Shares
69.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
iStar Inc finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate-related projects. The company operates through four segments. The real estate finance segment comprises a portfolio of senior and subordinated loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The net lease segment is engaged in lease transactions across office, industrial, retail, hotel, entertainment, and other property types, primarily to corporate tenants. The operating properties segment owns, operates, and revitalises office, retail, and hotel properties. The land and development segment is engaged in land sales, as well as design, entitlement, and development of residential communities. The company's primary source of revenue is net lease income.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.2100.870 1.0800
REV101.840M50.760M-51.080M

iStar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iStar (STAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iStar (NYSE: STAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iStar's (STAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for iStar (STAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for iStar (NYSE: STAR) was reported by Raymond James on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting STAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.97% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for iStar (STAR)?

A

The stock price for iStar (NYSE: STAR) is $24.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iStar (STAR) pay a dividend?

A

The next iStar (STAR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is iStar (NYSE:STAR) reporting earnings?

A

iStar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is iStar (STAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iStar.

Q

What sector and industry does iStar (STAR) operate in?

A

iStar is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.