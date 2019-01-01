|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.210
|0.870
|1.0800
|REV
|101.840M
|50.760M
|-51.080M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of iStar (NYSE: STAR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in iStar’s space includes: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX), Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL), Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL).
The latest price target for iStar (NYSE: STAR) was reported by Raymond James on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting STAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.97% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for iStar (NYSE: STAR) is $24.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next iStar (STAR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
iStar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for iStar.
iStar is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.