Constellation Energy, Nike, Sinclair And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 200 points on Friday.

Shares of Constellation Energy Corporation CEG rose sharply during Friday's session after the company announced it signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft that will help launch the Crance Clean Energy Center and restart Three Mile Island Unit 1.

Constellation Energy shares jumped 13.4% to $236.43 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE shares jumped 20.1% to $12.73.

shares jumped 20.1% to $12.73. Oklo Inc . OKLO gained 18.7% to $7.84.

. gained 18.7% to $7.84. Byrna Technologies Inc . BYRN gained 9.3% to $16.47.

. gained 9.3% to $16.47. V istra Corp . VST gained 8.8% to $100.62.

. gained 8.8% to $100.62. Cameco Corporation CCJ shares rose 7.8% to $44.29.

shares rose 7.8% to $44.29. Centrus Energy Corp . LEU gained 7.5% to $44.56.

. gained 7.5% to $44.56. NuScale Power Corporation SMR climbed 7.5% to $10.33.

climbed 7.5% to $10.33. Murano Global Investments Plc MRNO rose 7.1% to $8.41.

rose 7.1% to $8.41. S cholar Rock Holding Corporatio n SRRK gained 6.9% to $9.10.

n gained 6.9% to $9.10. Sinclair, Inc. SBGI gained 6.5% to $14.98 as the company raised its third quarter and full-year 2024 political revenue estimates.

gained 6.5% to $14.98 as the company raised its third quarter and full-year 2024 political revenue estimates. NIKE, Inc . NKE gained 6.3% to $86.06 after the company announced Elliot Hill will take over as the new President and CEO. John Donahoe will retire from his position.

. gained 6.3% to $86.06 after the company announced Elliot Hill will take over as the new President and CEO. John Donahoe will retire from his position. GameStop Corp. GME rose 6.1% to $20.69. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently slapped a fine on CEO Ryan Cohen.

