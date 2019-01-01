QQQ
SpareBank 1 SMN is a regional bank offering retail and corporate banking services and principally operating in Norway. The bank is among the owners of the SpareBank 1 Alliance. A key element of the bank's is to maintain a variety of office solutions in municipal and administrative centers where the bank's customers are drawn. The bank is also making a push into digital banking channels via the Internet and mobile banking. The bank's credit is heavily exposed to the real estate, construction, sea farming, agriculture, fisheries, shipbuilding, offshore, and retail industries, as well as the public and energy sectors. The bank's income is split nearly evenly between net interest income and net fees and commission income.

SpareBank 1 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SpareBank 1 (SRMGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SpareBank 1 (OTCPK: SRMGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SpareBank 1's (SRMGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SpareBank 1.

Q

What is the target price for SpareBank 1 (SRMGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SpareBank 1

Q

Current Stock Price for SpareBank 1 (SRMGF)?

A

The stock price for SpareBank 1 (OTCPK: SRMGF) is $12.98 last updated Tue Apr 13 2021 15:28:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SpareBank 1 (SRMGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SpareBank 1.

Q

When is SpareBank 1 (OTCPK:SRMGF) reporting earnings?

A

SpareBank 1 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SpareBank 1 (SRMGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SpareBank 1.

Q

What sector and industry does SpareBank 1 (SRMGF) operate in?

A

SpareBank 1 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.