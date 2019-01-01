QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 2.77
Mkt Cap
62.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
193.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Surgalign Holdings Inc is a medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes. The company continues to invest in clinically validated innovation to deliver better surgical outcomes and improve patient's lives. It markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. The U.S. market accounts for the vast majority of revenue. It has commercial and design centers in San Diego, California, and Wurmlingen, Germany.

Surgalign Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surgalign Holdings (SRGA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ: SRGA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Surgalign Holdings's (SRGA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Surgalign Holdings (SRGA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ: SRGA) was reported by Craig-Hallum on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting SRGA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 365.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Surgalign Holdings (SRGA)?

A

The stock price for Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ: SRGA) is $0.3223 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Surgalign Holdings (SRGA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surgalign Holdings.

Q

When is Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) reporting earnings?

A

Surgalign Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Surgalign Holdings (SRGA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surgalign Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Surgalign Holdings (SRGA) operate in?

A

Surgalign Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.