Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
14.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.96
EPS
-0.02
Shares
178.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd is an exploration-stage company that is in the process of exploring its mineral properties located in Canada. The company's projects include Great Burnt Project in Central Newfoundland, Viking/Kramer Property in Western Newfoundland, Nora Lake Property in Ontario, and Crawford VMS property in Northern Ontario.

Analyst Ratings

Spruce Ridge Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spruce Ridge Resources (SRCGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spruce Ridge Resources (OTCPK: SRCGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spruce Ridge Resources's (SRCGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spruce Ridge Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Spruce Ridge Resources (SRCGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spruce Ridge Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Spruce Ridge Resources (SRCGF)?

A

The stock price for Spruce Ridge Resources (OTCPK: SRCGF) is $0.07885 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:13:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spruce Ridge Resources (SRCGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spruce Ridge Resources.

Q

When is Spruce Ridge Resources (OTCPK:SRCGF) reporting earnings?

A

Spruce Ridge Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spruce Ridge Resources (SRCGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spruce Ridge Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Spruce Ridge Resources (SRCGF) operate in?

A

Spruce Ridge Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.