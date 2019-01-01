|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Spruce Ridge Resources (OTCPK: SRCGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Spruce Ridge Resources.
There is no analysis for Spruce Ridge Resources
The stock price for Spruce Ridge Resources (OTCPK: SRCGF) is $0.07885 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:13:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Spruce Ridge Resources.
Spruce Ridge Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Spruce Ridge Resources.
Spruce Ridge Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.